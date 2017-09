Coatesville 1, Pottstown 0 >> Drew Taylor scored at the 21:48 mark of the second half to lift the Red Raiders over the Trojans in non-league action.

Lillian Stirk’s five-save goaltending was the highlight for Pottstown.

Brandywine Heights 6, Pottsgrove 0 >> Hannah Moser had three goals and two assists to lead the Bullets over the Falcons in non-league play.

Maggie Dallas provided Pottsgrove five-save goaltending.