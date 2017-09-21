Seifried’s clutch goal lifts Sacred Heart past Villa Joe

Hannah Seifried scored the game-tying and go-ahead goal in the second half to propel Sacred Heart field hockey to a Catholic Academies League win over Villa Joseph Marie, 4-1.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Seifried scored her first goal then netted the game-winner with 7:06 left to play.

Isabella Chan and Danielle Santora both added a goal for good measure while Julia Flood had two assists.

Goalkeeper Colleen Visser made 14 saves for Sacred Heart (5-4, 2-4).

In the Del-Val League:

Academy Park 1, Chichester 0 >> Riley Street put home the decisive goal off a penalty corner on an assist from Kelsey Weber 10 minutes into the second half, and goalie Taylor Zane made eight saves.

Chichester’s Sarah Morrison performed admirably with five saves.

In the Bicentennial League:

Plumstead Christian 2, Delco Christian 1 >> The Knights (1-7, 1-5) received a goal from Mikayla Schuster off of an assist from Jillian Orlandini in the first half but were unable to sustain the momentum as they fell in overtime.