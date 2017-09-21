Schiavo’s brace leads Ridley

Micah Schiavo scored twice as Ridley netted five times in the first half to run out to a 7-0 nonleague win over Chichester.

Sarah Hurley, Kayley Smith, Rachel Adamski, Naia Perry and Sydney Zimmerman also tallied for Ridley.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 0, St. Hubert 0 >> Kerry Patterson made 11 saves as the Lions remain unbeaten in the Catholic League.

Conwell-Egan 5, Archbishop Carroll 1 >> Paige Mastripolito scored in the 13th minute, but the visiting Eagles scored the game’s final four goals against Carroll (4-4, 2-3).

In the Bicentennial League:

Phil-Mont Christian 4, Delco Christian 3 >> Adelia Elliott scored twice, and Shekinah Yanes added a goal, but the Knights let a halftime lead slip away.