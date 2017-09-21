Reporter-Area Week 5 Preview Capsules

Boyertown at Methacton

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Methacton.

On Twitter: @DennisWay3.

Records: The Bears are 0-4 overall and 0-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division. The Warriors are 0-4 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Liberty.

Last Week: Boyertown was blown away by Academy Park, 59-18. Methacton scored its first points of the year but fell 12-6 to Pottstown.

Last Year: The Bears won a wild one over the Warriors, 46-41.

Players to Watch: Ayden Mathias rushed for two touchdowns last week for the Bears. Joe Costello is a special-teams weapon for the Warriors — last week he scored on a kickoff return.

Prediction: Methacton 18, Boyertown 12.

Owen J. Roberts at Perkiomen Valley

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Perkiomen Valley.

Records: The Wildcats are 4-0 and 0-0 in the PAC Liberty Division. The Vikings are 3-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Liberty Division.

Where They’re Ranked: Perk Valley is No. 13 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: OJR blasted Upper Merion, 47-0. PV won 21-13 over Interboro.

Last Year: The Vikings won big, 43-7 over OJR.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Dawson Stuart was a touchdown machine last week for the Wildcats, throwing for two scores and running for a pair. Jon Moccia is a dependable, young back for PV.

Prediction: Perk Valley 28, Owen J. Roberts 14.

Pope John Paul II at Pottstown

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Pottstown.

Records: The Golden Panthers are 4-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Frontier Division. The Trojans are 1-3 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Frontier Division.

Last Week: PJP blew away Schuylkill Valley, 42-10. Pottstown enjoyed a 12-6 win over Methacton.

Last Year: The Golden Panthers were a 20-6 winner over Pottstown.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Matt DeLaurentis did it all last week for PJP, throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more. Pottstown QB Owen Morton was instrumental in the Trojans’ first win last week.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 19, Pottstown 7.

Pottsgrove at Upper Merion

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Merion.

On Twitter: @emor09.

Records: The Falcons are 4-0 overall and 0-0 in PAC Frontier Division. The Vikings are 0-4 overall and 0-0 in PAC Frontier Division.

Last Week: Pottsgrove was a 38-20 winner over Glen Mills. Upper Merion was shut out for the second straight week, 47-0 by Owen J. Roberts.

Last Year: Pottsgrove beat Upper Merion 62-21.

Players to Watch: Running back Rahsul Faison showed his explosiveness last week in the Falcons’ win over Glen Mills. Quarterback Anthony Swenda looks to get the Viking attack untracked.

Prediction: Pottsgrove 35, Upper Merion 7.

West Catholic at Lansdale Catholic

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Wissahickon.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

On the Air: The game will be broadcast live on WNPV, 1440 AM and online at WNPV1440.com.

Records: The Burrs are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the PCL Blue Division. The Crusaders are 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the PCL Blue.

Last Week: West Catholic shut out Conwell-Egan 38-0. LC nipped Bonner-Prendergast 13-12.

Last Year: West Catholic was the winner, 24-20 over LC.

Players to Watch: Middle linebacker Damen Studstill covers a lot of ground for the Burrs. Matt Casee rumbled for 156 yards rushing last week for LC.

Prediction: Lansdale Catholic 20, West Catholic 19.

Souderton at Central Bucks South

Time/Place: Saturday, 11 a.m., at CB South.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

On the Air: The game will be broadcast live on WNPV 1440 AM and online at WNPV1440.com.

Records: Big Red is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the SOL Continental. The Titans are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOL Continental.

Where They’re Ranked: CB South is No. 17 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Indians were held out of the end zone for the second straight week, falling 34-3 to Pennridge. The Titans stayed unbeaten with a 37-28 win over Central Bucks East.

Last Year: The Titans pulled out a 7-0 victory over the Indians.

Players to Watch: Defensive tackle Noah Collachi is a force up front for the Titans. The Indians’ Jeremy Tammaro is a tough runner who can also break the big one.

Prediction: Central Bucks South 28, Souderton 21.

Quakertown at Upper Dublin

Time/Place: Saturday, 11 a.m., at Upper Dublin.

On Twitter: @ADRobinson3.

Records: The Panthers are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOL American. The Cardinals are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Quakertown won 32-13 over Wissahickon. Upper Dublin rolled 49-7 over Cheltenham.

Last Year: The Cardinals topped the Panthers last year, 18-7.

Players to Watch: Wide receiver Tim Shevlin makes big plays for the Panthers. Malik Bootman rushed for 156 yards last week for UD.

Prediction: Quakertown 25, Upper Dublin 20.

Spring-Ford at Norristown

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Norristown.

Records: The Rams are 2-2 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Liberty Division. The Eagles are 1-3 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Liberty Division.

Last Week: Spring-Ford rolled, 45-21 over Exeter. Norristown lost 44-14 to Penn Wood.

Last Year: The Rams won 50-14 over the Eagles.

Players to Watch: Senior running back Justin DeFrancesco rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns last week for the Rams. The Izaiah Webb-to-Austin Montgomery connection is a good one for Norristown.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 35, Norristown 21.

Cheltenham at Germantown Academy

Time/Place: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Germantown Academy.

On Twitter: @DennisWay3.

Records: The Panthers are 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the SOL American. The Patriots are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the InterAC.

Last Week: Cheltenham lost 49-7 to Upper Dublin. GA was idle.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet in 2016.

Players to Watch: Wide receiver Mason Jones gives the Panthers a solid weapon to go to. GA has an impressive receiver of its own in Mike Reilly.

Prediction: Germantown Academy 21, Cheltenham 14.

Archbishop Ryan at La Salle

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Plymouth Whitemarsh.

On Twitter: @ADRobinson3.

Records: The Raiders are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the PCL Red Division. The Explorers are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the PCL Red.

Where They’re Ranked: La Salle is No. 2 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Raiders won 20-13 over Father Judge. The Explorers blew away Archbishop Carroll 42-6.

Last Year: La Salle ran away to a 48-6 win over Ryan.

Players to Watch: Tim Moulton anchors the offensive and defensive lines for Ryan. Brett Mallee is a go-to receiver for the Explorers.

Prediction: La Salle 28, Ryan 14.

Archbishop Wood at Roman Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Northwest Super Site.

Records: The Vikings are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. Roman is 0-4 overall and 0-0 in PCL Red.

Where They’re Ranked: Wood is No. 3 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Vikings fell 27-7 to St. Joseph’s Prep. The Cahillites lost 21-7 to Springside Chestnut Hill.

Last Year: Wood earned a 37-21 win over Roman.

Players to Watch: Wood’s Nasir Peoples is always tough to bring down in the ground game. Senior Michael Leland helps anchor the lines for Roman.

Prediction: Archbishop Wood 35, Roman Catholic 14.

Central Bucks West at Bensalem

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Bensalem.

Records: The Bucks are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the SOL Continental. The Owls are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOL National.

Last Week: The Bucks had a rough time against North Penn, falling for the first time this season, 28-14. The Owls stayed unbeaten with a 41-18 thrashing of Abington.

Last Year: The Owls were on the winning end of a 28-21 decision over the Bucks.

Players to Watch: Keith Parrish III is a dangerous running back for the Owls. West has Jake Reichwein to grind out significant gains on the ground.

Prediction: Central Bucks West 28, Bensalem 21.

North Penn at Pennridge

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Helman Field, Pennridge.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

Records: The Knights are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the SOL Continental. The Rams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOL Continental.

Where They’re Ranked: North Penn is No. 8 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. Pennridge is No. 12.

Last Week: North Penn cruised past CB West 28-14. Pennridge was a convincing winner over Souderton, 34-3.

Last Year: The Knights toppled the Rams 45-21.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Justis Henley got hot last week for the Knights, with his arm and his legs. Zak Kantor threw for over 200 yards last week for the Rams.

Prediction: North Penn 35, Pennridge 27.

Plymouth Whitemarsh at Wissahickon

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Wissahickon.

On Twitter: @SablichSports.

Records: The Colonials are 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the SOL American. The Trojans are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the SOL American.

Last Week: PW lost 41-7 to Upper Moreland. Wiss fell 32-13 to Quakertown.

Last Year: The Colonials came out on top, 39-36, over Wiss.

Players to Watch: Running back Kirk Bell gives the Colonials a good weapon in the backfield. Wiss counters with a strong runner of its own in Antuan Lloyd.

Prediction: Wissahickon 32, Plymouth Whitemarsh 31.