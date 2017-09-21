McHenry’s even-par 34 lifts Owen J. Roberts into third place

Ward McHenry headed the Owen J. Roberts boys golf team’s showing Thursday in a 195-202 victory over Pope John Paul II that realigned the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s standings.

McHenry shot an even-par 34 at Kimberton to finish three strokes ahead of PJP’s J.T. Spina. Frankie Guinan and Ryan Glenn checked in with 38 and 39, respectively, for OJR (8-2) as it moved ahead of the Panthers (7-2) for third place behind Methacton and Spring-Ford (both 7-1).

Courtney Caiola was second for Pope John Paul with a 40. The visitors had three of the next four scores from Ethan Slover (41), Greg Hiriak and David Antonish (both 42s) while Nick Massa (41) and Andy Blum (43) completed Roberts’ top five.

Upper Perkiomen 222, Boyertown 231 >> Brett Miller headed the Indians’ victory over the Bears in their PAC match at Hickory Valley.

Miller secured low-man honors with a 40 on the par-36 Presidential course. Jarek Svanson followed with a 42, matching the total of Boyertown low man John Engle.

Gov. Mifflin 20.5, Daniel Boone 3.5 >> Eric Toth had the best individual showing for the Blazers in their Berks Conference match with the Mustangs at Flying Hills.

Toth drew with GM’s Will Wyrick, 1.5-1.5. The Mustangs’ team victory was bolstered by 3-0 verdicts in four pairings.