McCaughan’s all-around day leads Bonner & Prendergast

Dakota McCaughan posted 10 aces, eight digs and five kills to lead Bonner & Prendergast to a 3-0 Catholic League decision over Little Flower Thursday afternoon.

The Pandas (4-3, 3-2) won by scores of 25-11, 25-6, 25-10. Shannon Durkin had five aces and four kills, Ariana McGeary added seven kills and Madison Oxenberg chipped in with five kills.

Elsewhere in the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Neumann-Goretti 0 >> Juliana Kissinger led the way with 11 assists and two kills for the undefeated Lions (8-0, 3-0), who rolled 25-16, 25-12, 25-16. Emma Knaub contributed five kills and Kcaye Pasluski notched six aces.

In the Catholic Academies:

Sacred Heart 3, Nazareth Academy 0 >> Juliana Michniak powered the Lions (5-4, 5-3) to a 25-8, 25-23, 25-15 sweep with eight kills, eight aces and two blocks. Victoria Mazzulo posted seven kills and two blocks, while Jaycee Webster had 10 kills.

In nonleague action:

Notre Dame 3, Springfield 0 >> Riley Shaak’s 12 kills guided the Irish (7-0) to a shutout of the Cougars, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18. Maddie Donaphon finished with five digs and four aces, while Elise Butler registered six kills and six aces for ND.