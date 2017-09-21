Kan’s 49 guides Chichester to victory

Corey Kan carded a 49 at par-35 Town & Country to help Chichester defeat Interboro, 289-301. Alec Lindlsey added a 51 for the Eagles.

Leading the way for the Bucs was Ryan Perillo, who checked in with a 55.

Springfield 223, Ridley 247 >> Joey DeBernardi, Colin Ellis and Sean Murphy each shot 44 while Michael Bedner had a 45 and Ben Caggiano posted a 46 for the Cougars (6-6, 4-4) in a victory at Rolling Green Golf Club.

Ethan Peko was the standout for Ridley with a 46, and Christian Gallo helped the cause shooting a 48.