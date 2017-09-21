Conwell-Egan Catholic girls soccer gets uncorked in big win at Archbishop Carroll

RADNOR – Coming into Thursday’s girls soccer battle with Archbishop Carroll, visiting Conwell-Egan Catholic (CEC) had managed just six goals in its seven previous contests. In Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) action, the Lady Eagles scored just once in four PCL contests.

Egan put all that aside right from the start in this one. CEC senior midfielder Mackensie Michaels made sure of it, scoring once in the first minute and tallying again 30 minutes into the second half to ice a 5-1 triumph over the Patriots.

Eighteen minutes into the first half, classmate Allie Wojton looped in one of her signature free kicks from 20 yards out to put the visitors on top, 2-0. Wojton scored in similar fashion in last year’s 3-2 state playoff win over Notre Dame East Stroudsburg.

Two minutes after Wojton’s goal, junior forward Theresa Richardson got her foot on a cross and put the ball into the back of the net, giving the Eagles an early 3-0 lead.

As always, CEC senior goalkeeper Maddy Terry stood tall in between the pipes for Egan, stopping a pair of free kicks in the first 40 minutes by Patriots midfielder Lauren Nigro including one she took from just 20 yards out with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Terry dove to her right and steered the ball wide of the net, much the same way she did on Kayla DeMola’s penalty kick with no time left on the first-half clock.

Amazingly, Carroll was awarded yet another penalty kick in the first 30 seconds of the second half and this time, DeMola made good on her shot to the lower right side of the net.

Seventeen minutes later, CEC junior Chloe Grabowski got her foot on the end of a cross, re-gaining the three-goal cushion the Eagles enjoyed earlier.

Michaels capped off her game with a looping shot she booted from 35 yards out on a free kick with just 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

With the win, Egan pushes its way to 2-6 overall, 1-4 in the PCL. Carroll falls to 3-4 overall, 2-3 in the PCL.

TOP PHOTO: Conwell-Egan Catholic senior midfielder Mackensie Michals, right, scored a pair of goals including one she tallied in the first minute of the game, helping the Lady Eagles to their first win of the season in Philadelphia Catholic League action Thursday afternoon at Archbishop Carroll. (Steve Sherman – 21st-Century Media)

Conwell-Egan 5, Archbishop Carroll 1

(Sept. 21 at Archbishop Carroll)

CONWELL-EGAN (2-6, 1-4: PCL) 3 2 – 5

ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (3-4, 2-3: PCL) 0 1 – 1

First-Half Goals: C-E — Mackensie Michaels (first minute), Allie Wojton (18th minute), Theresa Richardson (20th minute); AC — none.

Second-Half Goals: AC — Kayla DeMola; C-E — Chloe Grabowski (47th minute), Michaels (70th minute).