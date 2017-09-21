Baldwin soccer team defeats Agnes Irwin in Inter-Ac opener

The Baldwin School (4-1, 1-0) defeated host Agnes Irwin, 3-1, in its Inter-Ac opener.

Baldwin scored first midway through the first half to take a 1-0 lead. Senior left back Olivia Dewitt crossed a ball to fellow senior right midfielder Marissa McGarrey who tapped in the goal.

After AIS capitalized on a breakaway shot by Maria Pansini to tie the game at 1-1, Baldwin responded with a second goal by junior forward Gia Vicari off a good entry pass from freshman right midfielder Kahlia Bailey to go up 2-1 at halftime.

Baldwin scored the third and final goal in the middle of the second half. Vicari blasted a shot into the net after beating a AIS defender one on one, with an assist by junior center midfielder Celia Page.