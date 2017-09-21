Academy Park’s doubles duo leads to win

The tandem of Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey grinded out a straight-sets victory in the No. 1 doubles match to lock up a win for Academy Park over Chichester, 3-2 in a Del-Val League match.

Smith and Bey won 7-5, 6-3, while Rajah Azor and Camille Erskine won the No. 1 and 3 singles matches, respectively, in straight sets, as the Knights (5-2, 4-0) took sole possession of first place in the Del Val.

Gongbah Massaquoi pulled out a gritty 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory in the No. 2 singles match to pace the Eagles.

In the Central League:

Upper Darby 7, Springfield 0 >> The Royals won four matches in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 win by Camryn Schultz at No. 2 singles and a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles by Adrienne Loc and Bryana Laws.

The best individual match may have been the No. 1 singles match where Braya Page took the first set, Springfield’s Olivia Vearling rebounded to take the second and Page closed things out winning 6-3 in the third.