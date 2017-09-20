Top Heavy: Spring-Ford boys cross country breezes Perk Valley

Spring-Ford 15, Perkiomen Valley 45 >> The Rams were able to sweep the top five of their matchup with the Vikings to remain perfect on the year at 3-0.

JT Clark, Zach Smith and John Zawislak tied for first, each finishing with a time of 17:43. Dylan Danowski was the top finisher for the Vikings with a time of 17:53.

Pottsgrove 26, Upper Perkiomen 32 >> Four Falcons finished in the top five to lead the team to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Indians.

Bryce Hampton (18:30), Cole Goldcamp (18:38), Gabe Craig (18:40) and Brandon Henricksen (18:48) finsihed second through fifth, allowing Pottsgrove (3-0) to pull out the close victory. For Upper Perk (0-3), Cam Junk’s time of 17:33 was good for first-place.

Pope John Paul II 17, Upper Merion 38 >> Shane McKeen headed a 1-2-3 finish that propelled the Golden Panthers past the Vikings in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

McKeen covered the UM course in 18:29.2, ahead of Michael Florig (18:29.4) and Jack Phillips (18:32). Andrew Leonard ran an 18:53 to emerge as the Vikes’ top runner.