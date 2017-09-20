Rossi shoots Methacton golf past Perk Valley

Methacton 189, Perkiomen Valley 214 >> Christian Rossi shot a round-low 34 to lead the Warriors to a win over PAC for Perkiomen Valley.

Andrew Catania and A.J. Thomas were not far behind Rossi, finishing at 36 and 38 respectively. Andrew Burkhardt (41) finished with the low score for Perk Valley, who dropped to 4-4 on the year. Methacton moved to 7-1 on the year with the win.

Pottsgrove 227, Norristown 232 >> Caleb and Josh Ryan took low-man honors for the Eagles, though they were clipped by the Falcons in PAC play at Gilbertsville.

Caleb Ryan shot a 3-over 38 while Josh followed with a 39. Cameron Mowery (41) paced Pottsgrove while Wyatt Yashura (43) and Jinsok Kraybill (44) rounded out the scorecard.

Phoenixville 210, Upper Perkiomen 228 >> Kyle Resuta shot a round-low 37 to lead the Phantoms to a PAC win over the Indians.

Parker Stevens and JT Sinnott each shot a 42 for Phoenixville who moved to 4-5 on the year. For Upper Perk (3-5), Macauley Swenk was the low man, finishing with a 41.

Daniel Boone 16.5, Hamburg 7.5 >> The Blazers picked up a non-divisional Berks Conference win against the Hawks at Arrowhead’s blue course (par 48).

Colin Gabbett posted a team-best 50 for a 2-1 win while Ben Sjosten, Jake Wightman and Eric Toth posted 3-0 decisions.

Episcopal 240, Hill School 248 >> Jack Murray and Echo Wu’s strong efforts were not enough as the Hill School lost a close matchup with Episcopal.

Murray shot a team low 37, while Wu was right behind him with a score of 39. Drew Steinmetz (41), Hunter Ramee (42), JP Irizarry (44) and David Seo (45) rounded out the scoring for Hill.