Pottsgrove girls tennis clips Pottstown

Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 1 >> Mya Krueger and Alex Harvey won their singles matchups, lifting the Falcons to a PAC win over Pottstown.

The duo of Makenzie Murphy/Jaelyn Kennedy was able to get a win in the first doubles match by a score of 6-1, 6-1. The Trojans got their only win in the first singles match, with Gianna Epps defeating Rebekah Lilliendahl (6-0, 3-6, 6-0). The Falcons moved to 2-6 on the year, while the Trojans dropped to 1-6.

Phoenixville 6, Boyertown 1 >> Julia Gumieniak, Mila Archer and Gina Brown each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 in the Phantoms’ PAC win over the Bears.

Phoenixville improved their record to 6-1 with the win, while Boyertown fell to 2-6. The lone win for the Bears came in the third doubles matchup when the duo of Gabby Zaleski/Hannah Pellicciotti defeated Jess Kramer/Jillian Absher 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Spring-Ford 5, North Penn 2 >> Tori Alexander took down her opponent 6-1, 6-0, in her first singles matchup and the Maddy Morris/Lauren Ostermann duo cruised to a win in their doubles matchup to lead the Rams to a non-league win over Penn Wood.

Kathyrn Alvarez won her second singles matchup, while the duos of Bianca Caresosa/Riley Burke and Pranavi Chamarti/MaryKate Mullarkey won their doubles matchups.

Hill School 4, Perkiomen School 1 >> Joyce Sun won her matchup in second singles 6-4, 6-0 to lead the Hill School to a non-league win over the Panthers.

Melissa Xu won her matchup at third singles, while the duos of Madeline McKean/Tess Geishauser and Ivy Yan/Natasha Kathuria each won their doubles matchups. Julia Kelly had the lone win for Perk in the first singles matchup.