Merion Mercy Academy volleyball squad opens new gym with victory

Merion – As the spectators streamed into Merion Mercy Academy’s brand new multi-purpose gymnasium for its first sporting event Tuesday afternoon, Head of School Sister Barbara Buckley greeted people with a grin as wide as the facility.

“This facility was 10 years in the making,” said Buckley during the opening event, Merion Mercy’s volleyball match against AACA foe Mount St. Joseph’s. “It’s such a big thrill to see the building open and it’s an accomplishment everyone can be proud of. A lot of people worked hard to make this happen.”

“It was one of the most incredible feelings as we took the court,” said Merion Mercy senior Gen Wittrock. “It was a long process especially with the construction going on while we were in class. We have had so much talent come through the volleyball program so we felt we owed it to them. It was a great honor.”

After fending off visiting Mount in the first set and emerge with a 25-22 win, the Bears clawed their way back from a 9-6 deficit in the second set to win 25-21 and take a 2-0 lead. With victory closing in, the Magic did their best to play spoiler taking the next two sets 25-20 and 25-18 to force a fifth and deciding set.

In the final set, Mount St. Joseph’s seemed to have the hosts still on their heels taking a quick 3-0 lead in a race to 15. Behind the leadership of co-captains Makenna Hallager and Whitlock, the Golden Bears settled down, got back to the basics that helped them in the first two sets. Trailing 11-9, Merion won six of the last eight points punctuated by a Hallager spike to claim victory and open their new facility in thrilling fashion.

“It’s amazing,” said Hallager following the match. “I relied on my setter Alex Pizzi along with the rest of my teammates. Without them this win would not have been possible. It’s a great win for the team and the school.”

“This is one of the biggest wins for Merion,” said Merion Mercy volleyball head coach Jolen Aldaya. “These kids work hard all the time and it was great to be able to bring home our first win on our new court. It was not the way we drew it up but it was exciting nonetheless.”

“It was great to see the kids pull through,” said Buckley. “Mount St. Joseph’s is a talented team and they came to play but our kids stayed strong and it was sweet to bring this win home and make history.”

The gym reached a fever pitch before the action got started thanks in large part to Sister Buckley. After welcoming the crowd to the new facility she quickly engaged the spirited student section with a chant that is actually their mantra.

Buckley shouted, “We are”… and the student section responded, “Merion Mercy.”

Then, Buckley said, “What do we do?” and the group responded, “Live Mercy, Seek Justice.”

Then, all chanted, “Merion Mercy forever, Merion Mercy forever!”

Prior to the start of the match, the seven seniors (Hallager, Whitlock, Pizzi, Jordyn Young, Sophie Kennedy, Autumn Hunt and Francesca Tronieri) took the ceremonial first serve as Aldaya and assistant coach Danielle Carozza shot off streamers to mark the occasion.