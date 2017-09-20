Detweiler, Upper Perkiomen edge out Pottsgrove

Upper Perkiomen 27, Pottsgrove 28 >> Serena Detweiler was the runaway winner for the Indians in their narrow PAC Frontier Division victory over the Falcons.

Detweiler clocked a 20:22 on her home course, more than a minute ahead of Pottsgrove leader Naomi Hillen (21:27). The Falcons placed in three of the next four spots after LeeAnn Markwalter got third for UP (22:06).

Perkiomen Valley 22, Spring-ford 36 >> Teagan Schein-Decker led all runners with a time of 19:21, helping the Vikings defeat PAC Liberty Division rival Spring-Ford.

Julia Dorley finished third for the Vikings (2-1), who were able to place six runners in the top 10. Gabby Bamford’s second-place finish was not enough as the Rams dropped their loss first of the year.

Upper Merion 16, Pope John Paul II 47 >> Veronica and June Sanchez went 1-2 for the Vikings in their PAC Frontier Division meet with the Golden Panthers.

Veronica covered her home course in 22:09, with June clocking a 22:28. Julia Costello led PJP with her fifth-place (23:11) outing.