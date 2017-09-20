Chi’s Shaw, Chester’s Freeman share Del Val MVP honor

Rashaad Shaw is doing a little bit of everything for Chichester this season.

Last Friday, the senior athlete gave an incredible performance in the Eagles’ 34-7 nonleague victory over Phoenixville, which earned him a share of the Daily Times/Delaware County Football Coaches Association weekly MVP honors in the Del Val League. Shaw had a touchdown via rushing, receiving and punt return. He also notched an interception, a pass breakup and four tackles.

Chester’s Devan Freeman shared the player of the week award in the Del Val. The senior rushed for 202 yards and three TDs to lead the Clippers to their first win, a 48-6 rout of Overbrook.

Springfield’s Ja’Den McKenzie was MVP in the Central League. McKenzie scored four touchdowns, including one fumble return, in the Cougars’ 41-13 win over Strath Haven. He rushed for 150 yards and three TDs as the Cougars (4-0) stayed perfect.

Among the Independent Schools, Sun Valley’s Caliph Jones earned player of the week honors following his 156-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance in a 26-22 loss to Great Valley.

Other weekly honors, as selected by the coaches, went to:

Central League

Quarterback: Jake Ruane (Haverford), Josh Gouch (Upper Darby), Jack Rosenfeld (Harriton), Jake Fisher (Strath Haven), Nick Braendel (Conestoga), Jack Pscenicska (Springfield).

Running Back: John Cosgrove (Penncrest), Caleb Mahalik (Penncrest), Sean Daly (Strath Haven), Colin Robinson (Garnet Valley), Milt Robinson (Conestoga), Amani Christopher (Conestoga), Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield), Kamal Richardson (Ridley), Ociele Miller (Ridley), Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown), Travis Weiss (Haverford).

Receiver: Giovanni Antonelli (Penncrest), Thomas Foster (Strath Haven), Rory Glackin (Garnet Valley), Alden Mathes (Marple Newtown), Jalen Camille (Upper Darby), Teddy Girton (Radnor).

Offensive Line: Lee Holbert (Strath Haven), Kyle McCullough (Garnet Valley), Jake Erley (Garnet Valley), Esso Adigwe (Garnet Valley), Noah Taicher (Conestoga), Matt Dempsey (Conestoga), Kevin Hahn (Marple Newtown), Mike Williams (Upper Darby), Ryan Dieudonne (Harriton).

Defensive Line: Jake Quinn (Penncrest), Cade Brennan (Garnet Valley), Matt McClinktock (Conestoga), Joe Spillman (Ridley), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Mike Miller (Marple Newtown), Tim Campli (Haverford), Derick Korboi (Upper Darby), Nate Wilkins (Harriton).

Linebacker: Ryan Morris (Strath Haven), Ryan Williams (Garnet Valley), Danny Guy (Garnet Valley), Jackson Niness (Conestoga), Tate Kienzle (Conestoga), Pat Clemens (Springfield), Sean Crowley (Ridley), Luke Jelus (Marple Newtown), Bryant Leschak (Haverford), Kyle Addis (Radnor).

Defensive Back: Nick Benecke (Penncrest), Jose Calleja (Ridley), Jake Simpson (Marple Newtown).

Athlete: Shea Avellino (Harriton).

Specialist: Sam Williams (Conestoga).

Del Val League

Quarterback: Skylor Fillis (Academy Park), Jared Dellispriscoli (Interboro).

Running Back: Kareem Burton (Academy Park), Devan Freeman (Chester), Cahron Wilmore (Chester), Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro), Elijah Gleplay (Penn Wood).

Receiver: Kyle Rogers (Academy Park), Rashaad Shaw (Chichester), Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood).

Offensive Line: Darnell Jones (Chester), Tahmir Wilmore (Chester), Khalid Watkins (Chester), Ian Jones (Chester), Nijhee Fasset (Chester), Mike Rinick (Chichester), Naquan Johnson (Chichester).

Defensive Line: Tylee Williams Clark (Chester), Demar Dill (Chester), Keischann King (Chester), Ebon Thomas (Chichester), Anthony Zizza (Interboro), Mike Moore (Interboro), David Rush (Penn Wood).

Linebacker: Christin Briscoe (Chester), Chris Jackson (Chester), Cody Profitt (Chichester), Ryan Doughty (Interboro), Eugene Sheppard (Penn Wood).

Defensive Back: Rafiqe Hilliard (Chester), Andre Dean (Chichester), Rashaad Shaw (Chichester), Tim Convery (Interboro).

Athlete: Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood).

Specialist: Andre Dean (Chichester), Rashaad Shaw (Chichester), Tayshon Harmon (Penn Wood).

Independent Schools

Quarterback: None.

Running Back: Ta’seer Jones (Cardinal O’Hara), Nick Kutufaris (Cardinal O’Hara), Caliph Jones (Sun Valley).

Receiver: None.

Offensive Line: Rocky Albano (Sun Valley), AJ Basht (Sun Valley).

Defensive Line: Tom Wertz (Cardinal O’Hara), Shane Ludtke (Sun Valley).

Linebacker: Tyric Gould (Cardinal O’Hara), Cameron Blair (Cardinal O’Hara), James Gines (Sun Valley), Dan Neary (Sun Valley).

Defensive Back: Josh McCalister-Afflick (Cardinal O’Hara)

Specialist: Julz Kelly (Sun Valley).