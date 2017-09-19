Willis, Owen J. Roberts down Upper Perk

Owen J. Roberts 4, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> Mahogany Willis scored a pair of goals to lead the Wildcats past the Tribe in PAC divisional crossover action.

Julia Dalton and Bailey Hunt added scores for OJR. Hannah Landis made nine saves in goal for Upper Perk.

Perkiomen School 3, Barrack Hebrew 3 >> Sasha Vassallo had two of the Panthers’ goals in their Tri-County League tie with Barrack Hebrew.

Vassallo scored in each half for Perkiomen, whose final tally came from Lacey Wheeler. Barrack got two of its goals from Alexis Scheeler.