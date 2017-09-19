Upper Darby battles in loss to Harriton

Katie Lee and Emily Samther took some time but finally put away the tandem of Tia Page and Christina Gian, 6-1, 1-6 and 10-8 in the tiebreaker of the No. 1 doubles match as Harriton rolled to a 7-0 win over Upper Darby in a Central League match.

Mackenzie Sherman, Mary Ling and Camryn Schultz all won in straight sets in the singles matches for the Rams. In addition to the Royals’ (7-4, 3-4) No. 1 doubles match, Cierra Anderson and Emma Farber put up a fight in the No. 2 match.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 7, Penncrest 0 >> The Raiders had three of their singles match victories won in straight sets including Kanon Ciarrocchi in the No. 1 match, 6-0, 6-1. Anna Choi and Natalie Clarke finished off an impressive day for Radnor, winning the No. 3 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.

Ruth Johns was a spark for the Lions, playing a tough No. 2 singles match before falling 2-6, 1-6.

Lower Merion 7, Springfield 0 >> Despite the loss, the Cougars received strong efforts from Kaitlin Siddons, who fell 1-6, 2-6 in the No. 3 singles match.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 6, Plumstead Christian 1 >> Cela Clark cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 singles match and Caitlin Harvey pulled out a difficult 6-3, 6-3 win in the No. 3 match for the Knights.

In the Ches-Mont League:

West Chester East 7, Sun Valley 0 >> The Vanguards fell despite a tough singles match by Devin Cronin Hailey Foreacre and Kaitlin Lynch in the No. 3 doubles match.

In nonleague action:

J.M. Barrack Hebrew Academy 4, Del vAL Friends 1 >> After Dori Hoffman-Filler dropped the No. 1 singles match, Janie Hershman and Hannah Parish both put on dominating performances, each winning 8-0 in the No. 2 and 3 matches for the Cougars.