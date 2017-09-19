Smith, Penncrest rally against Lower Merion

Emerson Smith scored a goal and added an assist as Penncrest battled back from a two-goal deficit to down Lower Merion, 4-2 in a Central League matchup.

Sadie King, Hannah Christensen and Bella Sabato also had goals while Kerry Peyton and Maitlin Combs joined Smith in the assist department. Goalkeeper Audrey Bassett had seven saves for the Lions.

Also in the Central League:

Strath Haven 7, Upper Darby 0 >> Emily Raech had huge day with a goal and three assists, one of which was on a goal scored by her sister, Mckenzie, for the Panthers (5-2-2). Mckenzie actually scored two goals on the day as did teammate Katie Capalbo, who also had a pair of assists. Goalkeepers Kay Walker (three) and Sara Flynn (two) combined for a five-save shutout.

Haverford 3, Radnor 1 >> Katie Redding got things going, scoring on a rebound for her team’s first goal, while Caroline Boornazian and Sydney Corcoran scored 22 seconds apart in the second half to keep the Fords unbeaten in league play (7-1, 4-0).

Springfield 2, Garnet Valley 2 >> Michaela Travers was the standout for the Cougars while Alicia Bartosik and Claire Wolfe scored a goal apiece for the Jaguars in a game that went into overtime.

In the Del Val League:

Interboro 4, Academy Park 1 >> Jenna Schreiber dished out two assists while four different players scored for the Bucs: Marissa Mea, Ro Murphy, Marissa Mullan and Molly Dowling. Sophia Harley made two saves in helping Interboro (1-5, 1-0) pick up its first win.

In nonleague action:

Shipley 5, Delco Christian 0 >> Goalkeeper Rachel Yeung made 13 saves for the Knights.