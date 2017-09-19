Shipley’s Tyne Miller wins Friends’ Schools League singles title

Shipley’s Tyne Miller captured the Friends’ Schools League Girls’ Tennis Invitational singles title Sept. 16. In the first round, Miller defeated Emily Fishman of Abington Friends, 8-0; in the second round, Miller blanked Claire Coss of Friends’ Central, 8-0; in the third round, Miller defeated Tong Hu of Friends Select, 8-0; and in the championship final, Miller defeated Skye Victor of Friends’ Central, 8-2.