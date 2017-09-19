Shipley’s Tyne Miller captured the Friends’ Schools League Girls’ Tennis Invitational singles title Sept. 16. In the first round, Miller defeated Emily Fishman of Abington Friends, 8-0; in the second round, Miller blanked Claire Coss of Friends’ Central, 8-0; in the third round, Miller defeated Tong Hu of Friends Select, 8-0; and in the championship final, Miller defeated Skye Victor of Friends’ Central, 8-2.
Fall Sports
Shipley’s Tyne Miller wins Friends’ Schools League singles title
