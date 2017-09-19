Connect with us

Fall Sports

Shipley’s Tyne Miller wins Friends’ Schools League singles title

Tyne Miller

Shipley’s Tyne Miller captured the Friends’ Schools League Girls’ Tennis Invitational singles title Sept. 16. In the first round, Miller defeated Emily Fishman of Abington Friends, 8-0; in the second round, Miller blanked  Claire Coss of Friends’ Central, 8-0; in the third round, Miller defeated  Tong Hu of Friends Select, 8-0; and in the championship final, Miller defeated Skye Victor of Friends’ Central, 8-2.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fall Sports