Radnor lights up Chichester in win

Not even a power outage could spoil Radnor’s home volleyball match against Chichester Tuesday.

A downed tree in the area forced the Raiders and Eagles to play a portion of their nonleague match in relative darkness. A faint light shone through the high windows inside the Radnor gymnasium, good enough for both teams to play on.

Buoyed by Carleigh Goldstein’s seven aces, 25 assists and two kills, Radnor defeated Chi, 3-1 (25-12, 25-6, 17-25, 27-25). Grayce Henderson added nine kills and two aces, while Becca Goldberg posted six aces and seven kills for the Raiders. The defense was led by juniors Sammy Scannapieco (14 digs, three aces) and Erica DiCarlo (10 digs).

Upper Darby 3, Bensalem 2 >> The Royals overcame a two-set deficit to win 13-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, 15-10. Sophomore Rylee Shanahan totaled six kills and 37 digs, while classmate Alison Ascareggi tallied six kills and five blocks. Sophomore Tara Gilligan set up her teammates with 18 assists.

In the Catholic League

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Little Flower 0 >> Maeve Boylan had six aces and four assists, while Meghan Carroll added 10 assists and three aces as the Lions remained undefeated. The individual game scores were 25-10, 25-9 and 25-14. Siobhan Boylan notched seven kills for the Lions (6-0, 2-0).

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 3, Baldwin 0 >> The Irish continued their winning ways as they improved to 6-0 on the season. Grace Guerin registered five blocks, Maddie Donaphon had 19 digs and Lexi Shreiner contributed seven kills and five digs.

In the Catholic Academies:

Sacred Heart 3, Gwynedd Mercy 1 >> Jaycee Webster recorded 22 kills, 13 digs and four aces to lead the Lions (4-4, 4-3). Juliana Michniak added 10 kills and 15 digs, while Hannah Martinson supplied 42 assists and three aces.