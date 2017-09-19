Pottstown girls tennis downs Norristown for first win

It was a banner day for the Pottstown girls tennis team.

The Trojans, playing most of the 2017 season with only enough players to fill five of seven ladder spots, were dominated by their Pioneer Athletic Conference opponents in five previous outings. But Tuesday saw them end that frustrating run as they handled Norristown, 5-1.

Pottstown (1-5 league) lost just 12 games in five contested matches. Its point total surpassed its previous contests, where it mustered only two points in that span.

Zoe Wallace keyed Pottstown’s showing with a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles. Gianna Epps had a 6-1, 6-0 result at first singles while Sierra Everett went 6-1, 6-1 at second singles.

In doubles play, the Trojans’ first-doubles tandem of Abigail Parson and Abigail Richter won 6-1, 6-1. The closest-contested match came at second doubles, where Naomi Parson and Hallie Myers prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

Phoenixville 4, Owen J. Roberts 3 >> The Phantoms swept through the singles bracket en route to a PAC win over the Wildcats.

Julia Gumieniak posted a 6-3, 6-0 win at first singles while Mila Archer and Gina Brown followed at 6-3, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-3, respectively. Ashlyn Duda/Megan O’Neill won 6-3, 6-3 at second doubles.

Spring-Ford 7, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> The Rams dropped just five games throughout the lineup in their PAC sweep of the Indians.

Tori Alexander and the doubles teams of Maddy Morris/Lauren Ostermann (first) and Bianca Caresosa/Riley Burke (second) all won in 6-0, 6-0 sets. UP’s best individual showing came at third doubles, where Marie Aakvaag and Shelby Livingstone won two games.

Methacton 7, Pottsgrove 0 >> The Warriors made a clean sweep of the singles bracket en route to their PAC victory over the Falcons.

Dina Nouaime, Tina Prince and Anne Ryu each won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, as did the second-doubles team of Rachel Dorn/Ansie Kuang. Pottsgrove’s best individual showing came at first doubles, where Makenzie Murphy and Jaelyn Kennedy won two games.

Pope John Paul II 6, Boyertown 1 >> A sweep of the singles bracket helped the Golden Panthers handle the Bears in their PAC match.

PJP won all singles matches in straight sets, headed by Jill Boyle’s 6-0, 6-0 run at second singles. Boyertown got its lone point from the third-doubles tandem of Gabby Zaleski/Hannah Pellicciotti.