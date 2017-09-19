Morrisville football pushes to 3-1 with comeback win over DelCo Christian

Surprise! The Morrisville Bulldogs are 3-1 after posting a third straight victory over Bicentennial Athletic League (BAL) rival DelCo Christian last Friday (Sept. 15) at Robert Morris Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2-9 season and had to replace half their starters this year on both offense and defense.

Morrisville rolled up over 200 rushing yards and led the Knights 12-7 at the half on the strength of a pair of rushing touchdowns by junior quarterback Felix Feliciano. The signal-caller led the Bulldogs’ ground assault with 82 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Senior running back Isaiah McDavison came through with 59 rushing yards on 16 carries and fullback Amir Pack added 58 yards on eight totes of the pigskin.

Morrisville (3-1; 2-0: BAL) didn’t have much of a passing game – only 14 yards in this one – though Feliciano completed four of seven attempts. Junior James Williams caught two passes for seven yards and classmate JaQuese Little hauled in a pass that was good for six yards.

DelCo Christian controlled the clock for most of the second half, but a mistake midway through the fourth quarter opened the door for the opportunistic Bulldogs to pounce.

With 5:22 to play in the game, a Knights’ fumble was recovered in the end zone by Morrisville sophomore Brian Strother, the decisive and final score in a 20-13 BAL win for the Bulldogs, who won their league opener facing winless Valley Forge Military Academy, 21-11, Sept. 1 also at home.

DelCo Christian capped an eight-minute drive in the third quarter with a Jason Motley touchdown to surge ahead, 13-12. The Knights held that lead until midway through the final frame, when Strother made the decisive recovery.

The Knights (2-2, 1-1) trailed, 12-7 at halftime, thanks to three first-half turnovers that spotted Morrisville the game’s first 12 points. Jalen Mitchell rushed for a score in the second quarter to trim the deficit for DelCo, which was coming off a win over BAL rival Jenkintown (2-1, 1-1).

Since a season-opening loss to Harrisburg area rival Steelton Highspire (2-1), the Bulldog defense has taken control. Morrisville limited VFMA to negative yards rushing in a 21-11 comeback win over the Trojans. In that one, the Bulldogs trailed 11-7 at the half, thanks to a Mark Ramsey 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, a safety and a 45-yard field goal. Pack accounted for Morrisville’s points, scooping up a fumble and returning the ball 68 yards for a touchdown.

After the intermission, the Bulldogs went to work, posting a pair of offensive touchdowns. McDavidson scored both, hauling in a 16-yard pass from Feliciano and racing nine yards to paydirt to put the Bulldogs up 21-11 heading into the final frame.

Week three saw Morrisville lay down 365 yards in total offense in a 46-6 triumph over visiting Friends League rival George School. McDavidson, sophomore Colin Sprague and freshman Mekhi Crooks registered rushing touchdowns while Williams and McDavidson added passing TDs.

McDavidson’s only catch in the game was a 42-yard scoring aerial from Feliciano. Felix threw for 126 yards in the game on 5-of-12 attempts including a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. Williams caught three balls for 50 yards in the game and Little hauled in a 34-yard pass.

Pack (6 carries/53 yards), McDavidson (7/51), Sprague (4/39), Williams (1/31), Feliciano (7/12), Mekhi Crooks (3/43), Maleek Crooks (1/7) and Michael Larkin (1/3) combined on 239 rushing yards for the Bulldogs.

This week, Morrisville hits the road to face Perryville High School. The Panthers are 2-1 after last week’s 52-6 loss to Havre de Grace.

Contact Steve Sherman at ssherman@21st-Centurymedia.com or @BucksLocalSport on Twitter