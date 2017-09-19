Lasecki leads Methacton boys golf past Boyertown

Methacton 189, Boyertown 230 >> Dylan Lasecki fired an even-par 35 while playing out of the No. 6 slot to lead the Warriors past the Rams in PAC play at Skippack Golf Ckub.

John Cooper followed with a 37 while Nick Martin (38), Christian Rossi (39) and AJ Thomas (40) rounded out the Methacton scorecard. John Engle paced Boyertown with a 39.

Spring-Ford 192, Owen J. Roberts 209 >> While Ward McHenry scored low-man honors for the Wildcats, the Rams came away with the PAC victory by placing the next five finishers.

McHenry shot a two-under-part 34 at Turtle Creek, finishing three strokes ahead of Spring-Ford’s Ben Pochet. The home team, however, followed with 38s by Jack Straub and Luke Watson, a 39 from Josh Brauer and 40 from Steven Stumpo ahead of OJR’s second golfer, Ryan Glenn (41).

Upper Perkiomen 215, Upper Merion 261 >> Macauley Swenk headed the Indians’ dominant showing in their PAC victory over the Vikings at Macoby Run.

Swenk went two over par with a 38. Teammates Brett Miller, Jared Svanson and Soren Svanson followed with 44s while Zach Rozanski added a 45 ahead of UM leader Connor Gemmill (46).

Pope John Paul II 191, Perkiomen Valley 205 >> J.T. Spina shot even-par at Gilbertsville to lead the Golden Panthers’ PAC win over the Vikings.

Spina, who carded a 35, was followed by teammates Courtney Caiola and Ethan Slover, both of whom scored 37s. Andrew Burkhardt was low man for PV at 39.

Conrad Weiser 15, Daniel Boone 9 >> Colton Yenser, Colin Gabbett and Ben Sjosten accounted for all the Blazers’ scoring in their Berks Conference match with the Scouts at Arrowhead.

All three won their matches by 3-0 scores. Yenser had Boone’s low score of 48, one stroke behind CW leader Alex Drunkenmiller’s 47.

Hill School 242, Malvern Prep 250 >> Hunter Ramee and Nicholas Lu led the Blues to victory over Malvern Prep in their non-league match at Waynesboro Country Club.

Ramee shot a 38 on the par-35 layout, and Wu checked in with a 39 that ranks as his best score in a varsity match. Echo Wu was also in the mix with a 41.