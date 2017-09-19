Harriton freshman Saige Roshkoff nets Central League singles title

Springfield – Harriton freshman Saige Roshkoff grew up playing tennis with her father Rob on the Harriton courts, hoping to one day play tennis for the Rams.

On Sept. 17, Roshkoff proudly represented the school she so longed to play for winning the Central League singles tournament defeating Conestoga High School’s Cassidy Landau 6-0, 6-0 in the finals at the Healthplex in Springfield.

“I have been looking forward to joining the Harriton varsity tennis team team for a long time,” said Roshkoff, who entered the Central League tournament as the top seed. “From a very young age, I have been playing on the Harriton courts with my dad before school, after school and on the weekends. It’s an honor to represent the state championship Harriton team in the post-season as a freshman. Its exciting to play against upperclassmen and the top players in the League in my first year. I can’t wait to do my best and represent Harriton in Districts.”

Throughout the two day tournament that began Sept. 16, Roshkoff used an aggressive style that enabled her to win the tournament without dropping a set defeating Haverford High School’s Lia Robben, Conestoga’s Priya Aravindham (eighth seed) and Lower Merion’s Cecilia Angert Denis (fourth seed). Roshkoff’s win was the latest for a Harriton player following Nina Hoog the past two seasons.

Against Landau, who entered the tournament as the second seed, Roshkoff’s aggressive style played to her advantage. After watching the end of the semi-final match between Landau and Radnor High School’s Kanon Ciarrocchi, Roshkoff knew the strategy she had to employ.

“Not many girls are comfortable taking the ball out of the air, but I practice my swinging volley a lot,” said Roshkoff, who started playing at the tender age of four. “Using a swinging volley helps me handle the higher balls.”

Landau advanced to the finals by virtue of wins over Upper Darby’s Braya Page, Radnor’s Lucy Hederick (seventh seed) and Ciarrocchi (third seed).

The top six players from the Central League earn automatic berths into the PIAA District One Class AAA singles tournament that will be held on Oct. 6, 7 and 25. Joining Roshkoff and Landau in the upcoming district tournament will be Lower Merion’s Cecilia Angert Denis, Radnor’s Kanon Ciarrocchi, Conestoga’s Priya Aravindham and Strath Haven’s Emma Lee.