Garnet Valley starts early, gets best of Springfield

Andrew Weir got a fast start to matters Tuesday.

Weir set up Nate Ominsky for a goal in the sixth minute, then scored an unassisted tally in the seventh as Garnet Valley topped Springfield, 3-1, in Central League play.

Tyler Davis capped a four-goal first half with a tally for GV. Jack Crockarel tallied for Springfield.

Also in the Central League:

Upper Darby 2, Strath Haven 0 >> Jorge Bayberan and Mel Collins notched second-half tallies to lead the Royals, who got seven saves from Rahsuon Ravenelli.

Radnor 2, Haverford 0 >> Bobby Hydrisko scored and set up Jake Lee’s tally, and Nate Congleton made four saves in goal for the shutout for the Raiders.

Lower Merion 3, Penncrest 0 >> Kieran Wilmot made seven saves, but it wasn’t enough for the Lions (3-5, 2-2).

Conestoga 5, Marple Newtown 1 >> Chad Iairdson scored for the Tigers, but two goals each from Nick Jennings and Chris Donovan did the trick for Stoga.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 3, Interboro 1 >> Lansana Doumbouya tallied a hat trick, and Amadou Fofana stopped four shots — one a penalty kick that the Bucs’ John Ameyaw scored on the rebound — as the Knights (5-4, 2-0) prevailed.

Chichester 8, Glen Mills 1 >> Justin Willoughby scored and dished four assists, while Nick Baney and Justin Printz (assist) scored twice each for the Eagles.

In nonleague action:

Penn Wood 4, Bensalem 3 >> James Nmah scored the game-winning goal in the 78th minute for the Patriots. Romario Sterling netted two goals, and Will Billy added another. Goodwill Agbaadem, who had four saves, chipped in an assist for the Patriots (5-1).