Dougherty cards match low, but Bonner & Prendie falls to O’Hara

Rob Dougherty bested the field with an even par 36, but it wasn’t enough for Bonner & Prendergast in its 235-253 setback to Cardinal O’Hara in Catholic League action at Paxon Hollow.

The Lions (9-3, 8-2) were paced by JP Ahearn and Joseph Taggart, both of whom shot a 37. Ahearn’s round was a career low. Tim Ellington carded a 38 and Michael Larkin came in with a 40.

Dylan Williams finished with a 38 for the Friars (7-7, 2-3).

In the Central League:

Penncrest 213, Ridley 227 >> Max Elfenbein shot a 41 and Corey Anderson and Mitch Davis each posted a 42 for the Lions. Ethan Pecko led the way for the Green Raiders with a 40.

Strath Haven 207, Lower Merion 214 >> Kevin Smith once again topped the scorecard for the Panthers, carding a match low 33 at Philadelphia Country Club. Nick Cardow followed with a 42.

Conestoga 186, Radnor 190 >> David Colleran shot 1-under 35 in a tough loss for the Raiders at Radnor Valley. Dan Bullock (37), Will Condran (38), Blake Stephano (40) and June Kim (41) rounded out the top-five for Radnor.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 292, Glen Mills 295 >> Cory Kan shot a 45 at par-36 Rock Manor to lead the Eagles to victory.