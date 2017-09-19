Cross Country: Curry, Little lead Chester to big win over Academy Park

Lamaj Curry finished first overall in 19:48 as the Chester boys cross country team claimed the top five spots en route to a 15-50 Del Val League victory over Academy Park Tuesday.

Mahki Little (19:55), Abdul Griggs (19:56), Malachi Langle (20:20) and Tae’On Bradley-Chambers (20:23) rounded out the top five.

Enoch Watson led the way for the Knights with a sixth-place performance.

Glen Mills 17, Interboro 44 >> Remik Lawrence led the way teammate Jordan Lattimore finished in second place for the Bulls. Darien Howard was fourth and Quadir Gavin placed fifth.

In the Central League:

Penncrest Takes Two >> Avery Lederer was the top overall runner (17:21.1) as Penncrest downed Marple Newtown, 15-50, and Upper Darby, 19-44. UD defeated MN, 27-28.

Jarnail Dhillon placed second with a time of 18:00 for the Royals. The next six places belonged to Penncrest’s Justin Senackerib, Patrick Thevany, Billy Angelina, Adam Gramo-Penston, Andrew Woolery and Luke Narbus.

Michael Van Der Loo paced Marple with a nine-place finish. Nate Sizemore got 10th place for Upper Darby.

Strath Haven SPLITS >> Peter Armour’s third-place effort (17:17) guided the Panthers, who lost to Lower Merion, 23-32, but were victorious against Radnor, 21-40. Cole Wirth of Strath Haven and Radnor’s Doug Rosin tied for fifth place with a time of 17:42. Jack Bell finished in eighth place for the Raiders.

Girls

Caitlin Jorgensen headlined a stellar outing for Episcopal Academy, which earned Inter-Ac League wins over Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 21-36, and Baldwin, 18-43.

Jorgensen was first with a time of 21:31. Jill McEntee (21:55) and Jillian Rotman (22:55) crossed the line in second and third place, respectively.

In the Central League

Strath Haven Dominates >> Taylor Barkdoll bested the competition with a top time of 19:42, as the Panthers defeated Lower Merion, 26-32, and Radnor, 21-38.

Radnor’s Caroline DiTrollo (20:54) edged Strath Haven’s Ava Crawford (20:56) for fourth place, while Olivia Malley clocked in at 21:22 for seventh place for the Panthers. The Raiders’ Julia Havertine came in eighth with a time of 21:35.

Upper Darby Cruises >> Wilbertrice Boduo showed the way for the Royals, who defeated Marple Newtown, 16-47, and Penncrest, 25-33. Boduo was first overall with a time of 21:39. The Lions’ Liz Egan got second place (22:07.2) and the Royals’ Denis Cisco (22:24.3) took third. Sarah Ahlgren (22:45.5) and Tara Higgins (22:51.6) were fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Lions.

In the Del Val League:

Chester 15, Academy Park 50 >> Taniyah Lawler paced all runners with a time of 23:27, helping the Clippers topple the Knights. Keiasia Kennard placed second and Inicia Ferguson claimed third for Chester. Tymia Avery was AP’s best runner, taking fourth place in 26:23.