The Baldwin School (3-1) volleyball team defeated Academy of the New Church, 3-1, Monday, posting scores of 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21. In the fourth set the Lions rushed out to a 10-4 lead, then Taylor Trapp lead the Polar Bears on a 11 point turnaround with her serving. The Bears then closed the match on a kill by Gabby Alston. Leading Baldwin was Haley Tavares (seven kills, four blocks), Gabby Alston (five kills, four blocks), Cartier Thomas (two aces, four kills, 14 assists), Laura Pellicano (four aces, five digs), Taylor Trapp (five aces, four digs), Georgia Dahm (two kills, two blocks) and Mayla Barnett (two aces, seven digs).
The Polar Bears defeated Penn Wood, 3-0, Sept. 13, posting scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-5. Leading Baldwin was Cartier Thomas (nine aces, 20 assists), Haley Tavares (10 kills, two blocks), Gabby Alston (five kills, four blocks), Laura Pellicano (six kills), Georgia Dahm (four aces), Mayla Barnett (nine digs) and Elise Kait (four aces).
Fall Sports
Baldwin School volleys to a pair of victories
The Baldwin School (3-1) volleyball team defeated Academy of the New Church, 3-1, Monday, posting scores of 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21. In the fourth set the Lions rushed out to a 10-4 lead, then Taylor Trapp lead the Polar Bears on a 11 point turnaround with her serving. The Bears then closed the match on a kill by Gabby Alston. Leading Baldwin was Haley Tavares (seven kills, four blocks), Gabby Alston (five kills, four blocks), Cartier Thomas (two aces, four kills, 14 assists), Laura Pellicano (four aces, five digs), Taylor Trapp (five aces, four digs), Georgia Dahm (two kills, two blocks) and Mayla Barnett (two aces, seven digs).
More in Fall Sports
-
Grand Return: Mooney, Pope John Paul II beat Spring-Ford in straight sets
ROYERSFORD >> During his first five seasons at the helm of the Pope John...
-
Hatboro-Horsham tops Plymouth Whitemarsh in battle for first place
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh threw everything it had at Hatboro-Horsham in the second half...
-
Shipley’s Tyne Miller wins Friends’ Schools League singles title
Shipley’s Tyne Miller captured the Friends’ Schools League Girls’ Tennis Invitational singles title Sept....
-
Lower Merion volleyball defeats Penncrest; Aces’ Segal reaches milestone
The Lower Merion High School volleyball team improved its record to 6-2 with a...