Baldwin School volleys to a pair of victories

The Baldwin School (3-1) volleyball team defeated Academy of the New Church, 3-1, Monday, posting scores of 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21. In the fourth set the Lions rushed out to a 10-4 lead, then Taylor Trapp lead the Polar Bears on a 11 point turnaround with her serving. The Bears then closed the match on a kill by Gabby Alston. Leading Baldwin was Haley Tavares (seven kills, four blocks), Gabby Alston (five kills, four blocks), Cartier Thomas (two aces, four kills, 14 assists), Laura Pellicano (four aces, five digs), Taylor Trapp (five aces, four digs), Georgia Dahm (two kills, two blocks) and Mayla Barnett (two aces, seven digs).

The Polar Bears defeated Penn Wood, 3-0, Sept. 13, posting scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-5. Leading Baldwin was Cartier Thomas (nine aces, 20 assists), Haley Tavares (10 kills, two blocks), Gabby Alston (five kills, four blocks), Laura Pellicano (six kills), Georgia Dahm (four aces), Mayla Barnett (nine digs) and Elise Kait (four aces).