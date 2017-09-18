Pottsgrove earns first win

The Falcons earned a PAC win over Upper Perk in a very close matchup.

Pottsgrove swept the singles matches with Rebekah Lillierdahl winning 6-4, 6-2 at first singles and Mya Kueger winning 6-1, 6-1 at second singles. The second doubles pairing of Samme Mazaros/Grace Myers won their matchup 7-5, 6-3 which proved to be enough for the Falcons, who got their first win in PAC win. For the Indians (1-4), the pairings of Olivia Dick/Gail Kooser, Olivia Sharadin/Shelby Livingston and Carly Jenkins/Marie Aakvaag each won their matches.

Perkiomen School 3, Barrack Hebrew 2 >> The Panthers picked up a Tri-County League win over the Cougars.

Julia Kelly posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles while Kachmar followed with a 6-0, 6-3 win at second singles. The pairing of Molly Welby/Tilly Fantacci posted a 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 win to claim first singles.

Phoenixville 6, Upper Merion 1 >> The Phantoms swept their singles matches in route to a PAC win over Upper Merion.

Julia Gumieniak posted a win at first singles with a score of 6-0, 6-1 and Mila Archer won at second singles, 6-0, 6-0 for Phoenixville who moved to 4-1 on the year. Aailey Kozuchouski and Emily Reid posted the lone win for the Vikings (4-2), winning their match at third doubles 7-6, 6-1.

Spring-Ford 5, Pottstown 0 >> Tori Alexander won her matchup in first singles 6-2, 6-0 to lead the Rams to a PAC win over the Trojans.

Spring-Ford stays perfect on the year advancing to 7-0, while Pottstown is still looking for their first win with a record of 0-5.

Perkiomen Valley 7, Boyertown 0 >> Jasmine Morris, Nadja Townsend and Emily Shoemaker each won their singles matchups to lead the Rams to a shut-out win over the Bears.

Perk Valley moved to 3-3 on the year while Boyertown dropped to 2-4.