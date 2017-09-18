Conestoga golfer Alex Cook is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior golfer helped lead Conestoga (10-0 as of Monday) to five victories in a week (including three Central League opponents), averaging 36 per nine holes. A first team All-Central League golfer last fall, his stellar week included a one-under-par 34 at Gulph Mills to help Conestoga defeat The Haverford School by one stroke. Off the course, Cook is a member of the Stoga Supports the Wounded Warrior Project club, the First Tee of Conestoga club, the Paddle Tennis Club, and Student Executive Council.

Q: What do you think has been the key to your recent fine play?

A: Consistency is key. I try to score low in every match and so far, that has worked. I have worked hard on mental strength, another aspect of my game that has contributed to my success because the ability to recover from a bad shot is what makes a good player.

Q: You said that your best round of the school year to date was the 34 you shot in a one-stroke win against Haverford School. What was working particularly well for you that day?

A: It was a dark, rainy day and the conditions were tough to play in. My round started off poorly with two bogeys in the first three holes, but I battled back and made three birdies to get to 1-under. I stayed very calm throughout the round and my short game was dialed in, helping me get up and down for many important par saves.

Q: What golf mentors have been particularly influential to you? What has been the most important thing you have learned from each of them?

A: My older brother, Michael, has been very influential in success in golf because he pushes me to be better. He has taught me how to shake off bad shots and stay focused during important tournament rounds. Having a slight advantage over me, our matches against each other are always close, with him usually claiming the victory. In addition, my father has been very supportive of me and of what I want to accomplish in golf.

Q: What is your favorite hole at your home course, and why? What is your favorite golf course and why?

A: My favorite golf course is Applebrook Golf Club because its links style layout proves to rewarding and challenging at the same time. With fast greens, wide fairways, and beautiful views, Applebrook never gets old. My favorite hole there is the par 5, 10th with a forgiving fairway, but a heavily guarded green. With water and bunkers scattered throughout the hole, it always proves to be challenging, but getting there in two shots brings a feeling of satisfaction.

Q: What is your favorite club and why (can you give specs)? What is your favorite golf ball and why? What size grips do you feel most comfortable with?

A: My favorite club is my Titleist 910 3-wood with an Diamana 84-gram, extra-stiff shaft. I hit it on most par 4’s at my home course and it rarely misses the fairway. I typically play a Titleist ProV1X.

Q: What part of your game do you consider strongest? What aspect of your game are you working on the most currently?

A: The strongest aspect of my game is my wedge play from 120 yards and in. I have worked tirelessly at perfecting various shots at 10 yard increments from 50 yards all the way up to 120 yards. Currently, I am working on my driving accuracy because I feel that if I can consistently put the ball in the fairway, I will score low.

Q: Who is your favorite golfer and why? Is there a golfer whose game you try to pattern your game after?

A: My favorite golfer is Phil Mickelson because of his sportsmanship and fascinating short game. I would love to have a short game like Phil’s, but there are some shots that only he can hit.

Q: What, to you, has been the highlight of your golf career to date outside of Conestoga? Can you share with us your most vivid memory of that highlight?

A: My most vivid golf memory outside of school golf was when I won the First Flight of the Men’s Club Championship at Waynesborough this summer. Having to play three matches against three very difficult competitors and coming from behind in each match was a great experience. It was an amazing feeling of satisfaction seeing all my hard work pay off. I was 5-down after the eighth hole in my second match, but I battled back and won on the last hole.

Fun facts – Alex Cook

Favorite book: Outliers, by Malcom Gladwell.

Favorite TV show: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Favorite movie: Step-Brothers.

Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite pre-game meal: PB and J.

Family members: parents Louise and Michael, brother Michael.

