Webster, Corcoran leads Sacred Heart to volleyball sweep

Jaycee Webster and Erin Corcoran were strong at the net and at the service line to lead Sacred Heart to a 3-0 Catholic Academies League victory over Villa Joseph Marie.

Webster had 11 kills and four aces, and Corcoran added eight kills and three Aces as the Lions (2-4, 2-3 AACA) won all three games, 25-13.

In nonleague action:

Merion Mercy 3, Strath Haven 1 >> Ellie Fisher collected 16 kills, one assist and one dig as the Panthers fell, 27-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16. Emma Golato (five digs) and Hailey Blue (two digs, two aces) handed out 13 assists apiece. Megan Prendergast contributed 16 digs.