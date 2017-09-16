Connect with us

Fall Sports

Webster, Corcoran leads Sacred Heart to volleyball sweep

Jaycee Webster and Erin Corcoran were strong at the net and at the service line to lead Sacred Heart to a 3-0 Catholic Academies League victory over Villa Joseph Marie.

Webster had 11 kills and four aces, and Corcoran added eight kills and three Aces as the Lions (2-4, 2-3 AACA) won all three games, 25-13.

In nonleague action:

Merion Mercy 3, Strath Haven 1 >> Ellie Fisher collected 16 kills, one assist and one dig as the Panthers fell, 27-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16. Emma Golato (five digs) and Hailey Blue (two digs, two aces) handed out 13 assists apiece. Megan Prendergast contributed 16 digs.

