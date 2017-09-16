Vo takes his chance to impress as Garnet Valley survives Penncrest

CONCORD >> It was a game Garnet Valley coach Mike Ricci will remember with a frown because his team won despite three turnovers and 60 yards in penalties.

It was a game Jaguars senior George Vo will remember because he saw his first extended action as a varsity football player.

Vo made a jarring tackle on a kickoff and contributed to the defensive effort as Garnet Valley remained undefeated (4-0, 3-0) with a 28-7 decision over Penncrest (1-3, 1-2) at Morris “Moe” DeFrank Stadium Friday night.

“He was our honorary captain tonight,” Ricci said of the 5-11, 210-pound Vo. “He’s a hard worker and a very dedicated person. He’s what our program is all about.”

Vo missed much of last season with a back injury.

“I got back for the final four games last year, but it was to play for the JV team,” Vo said. “Getting to play like that was a new experience, and I loved it.

“I guess I showed in practice what I could do and this was my week to get the chance to play.”

Vo, who hopes to study physical therapy at Temple University, was one of the many Jaguars to put in a lot of time working out during the season, preparing for the season.

“The team really pulled together,” he said. “A lot of that has to do with our senior leadership.”

Seniors Matt Lassik (112 yards on five carries) and Austin Patton had scoring runs in the first quarter as the Jaguars scored on two of their first three possessions.

Juniors Colin Robinson (14 carries for 98 yards) and Cole Palis (64 yards on nine carries) also ran for touchdowns for Garnet Valley. Palis put the finishing touches on a seven-play drive that covered 96 yards and included a 45-yard run by Lassik and a 13-yard dash by Robinson on the play before Palis reached the end zone.

Penncrest had a 30-yard TD connection from quarterback Chris Chelo to receiver Giavanni Antonelli in the second quarter.

Nick Westburg had a pair of interceptions for the Jaguars, and Cade Brennan chipped in with three quarterback sacks. Nick Benecke, Chris Mills and Caleb Mahalik picked off passes for the visiting Lions.

Penncrest got to the Garnet Valley 13 just before halftime, but Brandon DiCamillo knocked down a fourth-down Chris Chelo pass in the end zone.

In the third quarter, the Lions got the ball to the Jaguars’ 3 before Jason Rose tipped away a Chris Mills throw.

In the fourth quarter, Penncrest had a 13-play drive on which it was held back by four penalties and a pair of Brennan sacks.

“We’re happy that we got the ball down the field and got that close like that,” first-year Penncrest head coach Andrew Pidgeon, whose team hosts undefeated Springfield Friday, said. “But we’ve got to do a better job punching it in.

“And that’s everyone — coaches and players — who have to do a better job.”