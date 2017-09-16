Connect with us

Fall Sports

Veleber saves the day as Delco Christian downs New Hope-Solebury

Brody Veleber made sure Delco Christian’s long ride home from New Hope was an enjoyable trip Friday afternoon.

The senior goalie came up huge to help the Knights pull out a 2-1 Bicentennial League boys soccer victory over New Hope-Solebury.

Veleber made 26 saves. The biggest came on a penalty kick in the first half to keep the Lions off the board.

Daniel Deger had a hand in both goals for the Knights. He set up Henry Moon in the 26th minute to put DC in front, 1-0, and then scored on a direct kick from about 30 yards out in the 64th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the Catholic League:

Father Judge 1, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Tony Harper turned back seven shots in goal for the Friars. Tim Sweeney scored in the first half for Judge.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 1, Friends Central 0 >> Luca DiLeonardo’s first varsity goal was a memorable one. The junior converted a pass from Chris Bassett in the second half to lift the Churchmen.

Goalie Trevor Manion made two saves for the shutout.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fall Sports