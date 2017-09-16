Connect with us

Fall Sports

Van der Veen is all Agnes Irwin needs in win

Emma van der Veen would not be denied.

The Agnes Irwin standout scored both goals in a 2-0 nonleague win over Ridley.

Paige DiLullo made three saves en route to the shutout, and Ellie Kirkpatrick excelled on defense for the Owls.

In other nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 3, C.B. West 2 >> Kelly Smith notched a goal and an assist for the Churchwomen. Maddie Rehak and Molly Giles scored a goal apiece, while Caroline Kelly (seven saves) and Erin Boyle (two) shared playing time in net.

Garnet Valley 2, Kennett 1 >> Kerri Bradley and Emma Taviano potted the goals for the Jaguars (4-2-1). Megan Finnegan made four saves.

