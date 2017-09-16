Van der Veen is all Agnes Irwin needs in win

Emma van der Veen would not be denied.

The Agnes Irwin standout scored both goals in a 2-0 nonleague win over Ridley.

Paige DiLullo made three saves en route to the shutout, and Ellie Kirkpatrick excelled on defense for the Owls.

In other nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 3, C.B. West 2 >> Kelly Smith notched a goal and an assist for the Churchwomen. Maddie Rehak and Molly Giles scored a goal apiece, while Caroline Kelly (seven saves) and Erin Boyle (two) shared playing time in net.

Garnet Valley 2, Kennett 1 >> Kerri Bradley and Emma Taviano potted the goals for the Jaguars (4-2-1). Megan Finnegan made four saves.