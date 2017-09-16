Shaw does it all as Chichester overcomes mistakes in victory

PHOENIXVILLE >> Chichester all-purpose player Rashaad Shaw found quite a few ways to frustrate Phoenixville Friday night. Whether it was on the ground, in the air, or on defense, Shaw was a force in guiding the Eagles to a 34-7 victory over the Phantoms.

In the first quarter alone, Shaw tallied three touchdowns. First, he hauled in a 47-yard pass from quarterback Adam Rodriguez before dashing in for a 32-yard rushing score to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

If Phoenixville did not know by that point how dangerous Shaw was with the ball in his hands, the Phantoms found out very quickly. After the Eagles defense stifled the Phoenixville offense, the Phantoms punted to Shaw, who took off an electrifying return for a 30-yard score.

For Shaw, it was an excellent opportunity to positively impact the game and get his team off to a good start.

“We studied film all week and we knew everything that we were going to,” said Shaw, who finished with three catches for 71 yards. “We sharpened the knife and did what we had to do. The coaches said to be prepared to get the ball and I was ready.”

Eagles coach Ryan Smith knows the type of weapon that Shaw is and was happy to see the ball in his hands early and often.

“(Shaw) is special and we’ve been fortunate to have him in the program for a couple of years,” said Smith. “He brings a sense of leadership along with his football ability that helps breed better football in our program. We’ve had some good players in the program over the years and he’s one of the top one that I’ve coached.”

Chichester’s Andre Dean took the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards to the house for 26-7 Eagles lead that further buried the Phantoms. The Chichester defense also recorded a safety, and Kahsi Jones finished the scoring with a rushing touchdown.

The Chichester defense was a force all night, allowing just 149 yards. Cody Profitt and Shaw each had interceptions, while Tyler Bardwell, Ebon Thomas, Faizan Raza, and Mark Evans each had a sack.

One of the remarkable aspects to the game was how much adversity (some of it self-inflicted) the Eagles had to overcome. Chichester was whistled for 13 penalties for 110 yards, threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

“We were the better physical football team tonight, but Phoenixville was the better mental team,” Smith said. “I’m not upset with our kids. They were in some adverse situations that were out of their control, but we will address those things that we can control.”

Phoenixville got on the scoreboard when Travis Pannella scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter, but the Eagles were just too strong.

“First, you have to give Chichester credit, they are good football team,” Phantoms coach Evan Breisblatt said. “They matched our athletes. I was happy with what we did in the second half. Aside of the kickoff return, we played them pretty evenly.”