Ridley battles in pair of setbacks

Ridley didn’t go down quietly in a 3-2 nonleague loss to West Chester Henderson.

The Green Raiders lost the five-set match by scores of 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 25-22 and 7-15. Melanie June (19 digs, three aces) and Angela April (14 digs, five kills) dominated on defense. Maria Brown added seven kills, and Jackie Kelly dished 18 assists.

C.B. East 3, Ridley 0 >> Jackie Kelly supplied 19 assists, and June posted 16 digs and five aces as the Green Raiders fell 17-25, 16-25, 12-25. Riley Finnegan contributed 11 digs.

New Hope-Solebury 3, Radnor 2 >> In a match Friday night, the Raiders lost a see-saw battle by scores of 14-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23, 15-12.

Becca Goldberg (13 kills, three blocks) and Carleigh Goldstein (30 assists, four aces, three kills) and freshman Allie Broz (seven kills, five aces) paced the Radnor offense. Sam Scannipiecco led the way defensively with 25 digs, while Erica DiCarlo added 12 digs.

Cardinal O’Hara sweeps >> Maeve Boylan filled up the stat sheet as the Lions blanked Haverford (25-18, 25-15, 25-19) and Avon Grove (25-17, 25-20, 25-23) to remain undefeated. Boylan collected 26 assists, 12 digs, 10 kills, 8 aces and four blocks in the two games.

Lauren Garvey added 14 kills, 10 aces and 15 digs. Breanna Hickey chipped in with 17 kills, five aces and 24 digs for the Lions (5-0).