Fall Sports

Penncrest keeps spotless record intact by blanking East

The Penncrest girls soccer team is making it look easy.

The Lions blanked a sixth consecutive opponent with a 4-0 win Saturday at West Chester East. Boasting a 6-0-0 record, the Lions haven’t allowed a goal this season.

Bryn McLaughlin (four saves) recorded her sixth goose egg of the season.

Kenna Kaut, Katie Sparling, Carly Baillis and Corryn Gamber shared the goal-scoring duties with one apiece.

Ridley 1, Cardinal O’Hara 0 >> Kayley Smith came through when Ridley needed her most, snapping a scoreless tie with 10 minutes left in regulation off of a corner kick from Naia Perry. Sydney Zimmerman notched 10 saves to earn the shutout.

Strath Haven 2, Rustin 1 >> Liz DeCarlo’s goal in the 70th minute propelled the Panthers. Serena Elia also scored for Haven (4-2) and goalie Carly Perlman turned aside three shots.

Radnor 2, Agnes Irwin 2 >> Sophia Muetterties had both Radnor goals in a local rivalry that ended after two overtimes.

Conestoga 1, Unionville 0 >> Caitlin Donovan volleyed home a free kick in the second overtime period to lift the visiting Pioneers (5-0-1).

Maeve Regan and Caroline Klaiber combined for six saves for ‘Stoga.

Archbishop Carroll 4, Radnor 2 >> Rachel Matey’s three-goal performance powered the Patriots Friday night. Paige Mastripolito notched three assists.

Amanda Smith and Amanda Boppell each scored in the second half for the host Raiders.

