Hawkins’ two touchdowns not enough for Haverford School

The Haverford School fell behind early and never got on track in its nonleague loss at Blair Academy (N.J.) Saturday.

Ranked sixth in the Daily Times Super 7, the Fords suffered their second blowout defeat in three weeks, a 44-21 decision.

Haverford (1-2) trailed by four touchdowns before finally reaching the end zone with less than a minute to go before halftime. Ben Gerber connected with a wide-opened Daiyaan Hawkins for a 35-yard scoring strike.

The Fords wouldn’t find paydirt again until the waning moments of regulation. Hawkins took a handoff 41 yards to the house, and the Fords added another late score on a quarterback sneak by Pat Toal.

The Fords travel to Kerr Field in Yeadon next Saturday to play Penn Wood (2-2), which has won two straight games.