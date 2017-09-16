Harriton’s Roshkoff glides to Central League singles crown

Top-seeded Saige Roshkoff of Harriton completed her run through the Central League singles tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over second-seeded Cassidy Landau of Conestoga. Roshkoff lost a total of five games in four matches en route to the league title.

Fourth-seeded Cecilia Angert Denis from Lower Merion topped third seeded Kanon Ciarrocchi of Radnor, 2-6, 6-0, retired, for third place.

Eighth-seeded Priya Aravindhan from Conestoga topped sixth-seeded Emma Lee of Strath Haven in the fifth-place match, 6-0, 6-0. Unseeded Shaina Ginsberg from Harriton defeated seventh-seeded Lucy Hederick from Radnor for seventh place, 6-0, 6-2.

The top six finishers automatically qualify for the District 1 tournament.