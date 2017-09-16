Favorites reign at start of Central League singles

The first day of the Central League singles tournament was all chalk.

The top four seeds — Harriton’s Saige Roshkoff, Conestoga’s Cassidy Landau, Radnor’s Kanon Ciarrocchi and Lower Merion’s Cecilia Anger Denis all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, which start at 2 p.m. at the Healthplex.

All four of the top seeds won in straight sets to earn a spot in the District 1 Tournament. Roshkoff will face Angert Denis in one semifinal, while Ciarrocchi and Landau will square off in the other. Sixth-seeded Emma Lee of Strath Haven, seventh-seeded Lucy Hederick from Radnor, eighth-seeded Priya Aravidham of Conestoga and unseeded Shaina Ginsberg from Harriton will play back for the league’s final two spots in the district tournament.

Ginsberg scored the biggest upset of the first day when she knocked off fifth-seeded Megan Kidd of Strath Haven in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 6, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Ashley Kennedy, Bella Calastri and Eliza Aldridge swept the singles in straight sets to pace the Churchwomen in their league opener.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Villa Maria 3, Sacred Heart 2 >> It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Lions. Marcella Marino and Caroline Lewers took first and second singles in straight sets, respectively, but the Hurricanes took third singles and both doubles matches to secure the victory.

In nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 5, Springfield-Montco 0 >> Anna Marie Degnan scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory to stay undefeated at first singles. Mackenzie Gardler and Mary Claire Hayden kept their record unblemished with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at first doubles for the Lions (7-0).