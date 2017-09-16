Doumbouya’s hat trick powers Academy Park

Lansana Doumbouya had the scoring touch for Academy Park Saturday.

Doumbouya registered a hat trick to lead the Knights to victory, 3-1, over Upper Darby. One of Doumbouya’s tallies was off a penalty kick.

Amadou Fofana stopped six shots in net for the Knights (3-4).

In other nonleague games:

Penn Wood 2, Garnet Valley 1 >> James Nmah scored both goals for the Patriots (4-1), including the game-winner in the 78th minute off an assist by Abdulia Barrie. Goodwill Agbaabem registered six saves between the posts.

Derek Yung accounted for Garnet Valley’s tally.

Strath Haven 5, Kennett 4 >> Nate Perrins was a scorer (two goals) and a facilitator (two assists) for the Panthers. Jon Kadoch, Emmett Young and Jordan Graves also scored, and goalie Noah Atsaves made seven saves.

Bonner & Prendergast 2, Marple Newtown 1 >> Kaito Kitazawa and Cillian Gilsenin scored for the Friars, and Tony Harper made eight saves for the win.

Luke Ciavardelli tallied the lone goal for the Tigers. Dan Quimby made eight saves in goal.