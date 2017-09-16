Brosious strikes late as Bonner & Prendie tips Carroll

For much of the second half Friday, Carly Brosious looked for an opening to give Bonner & Prendergast the edge in its Catholic League field hockey showdown with Archbishop Carroll.

Her opportunity came with time winding down.

Brosious scored off a corner with 2:03 left in the game to lift the Pandas to a 3-2 victory over the Patriots at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken.

It was the second goal of the game for Brosious but the only one in the second half after the Pandas (3-3, 3-0 Catholic League) and Patriots battled to a 2-2 deadlock in the first. Kaitlyn Martin had two assists, including one on a goal by her sister Allison.

Neve Spellman came up with a key defensive save for MBAP. Meg Sullivan also came up big on defense in front of goalie Chelsea Rafferty (five saves).

Jade Orsatti and Alex Almonte scored for Carroll, while goalie Mary Kate Kearney had six saves.

Also in the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 8, Conwell-Egan 1 >> Katie Shallow had a goal, and two assists and Erin Wade added two goals for the Lions.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 4, Agnes Irwin 0 >> Sarah Jane Quigley had a hand in the first two goals for the Irish, and Tina D’Anjolell was instrumental in the last two scores in the league opener for both.

Quigley fed Lauren Curren for the only goal in the first half. Quigley made it 2-0 with an unassisted tally in the second half. D’Anjolell made it 3-zip and set up Mary Kate Trevisan for the final goal.

Katie Liebeskin (one save) and Paige Kleft (five saves) combined on the shutout.

Episcopal Academy 4, Germantown Academy 1 >> Gianna Pantaleo tallied twice to pace the Churchwomen in their league opener. Maddie Rehak and Olivia Tuma added a goal and an assist each.

In nonleague play:

Upper Darby 5, Academy Park 1 >> Grace Muldoon paced the UD offense with two goals and one assist. Maria Ngam added two goals, and Marie Smith had two assists.

Riley Street scored the Knights’ goal.

Haverford 6, Bishop Shanahan 1 >> Caroline Boornazian tallied both of her goals in the second half as the Fords scored five times to put away the Eagles.

Carly Gannon added one goal and one assist. Katie Redding, Sarah Allan and, Sophie Santori netted goals in the second half.

Westtown 4, Delco Christian 0 >> Goalie Rachel Yeung had eight saves for the Knights (1-5).

Lower Merion 4, Interboro 1 >> Molly Dowling put home a pass from Bri Mathis in the second half for the Bucs. Sophia Harley made 13 saves.