Brace from Dirks leads Episcopal Academy to win

Olivia Dirks and Raina Kuzemka put on quite a show as Episcopal Academy blanked Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac League, 4-0.

Dirks scored twice, and Kuzemka added two assists to lead the Churchwomen. Lauren Cunningham added a goal and an assist.

Agnes Irwin 2, Notre Dame 0 >> Natalie Pansini scored in the 59th minute and Mary Naylor sealed the victory with a goal 10 minutes later.

Caroline Kramer made six saves in goal for Notre Dame.

In nonleague action:

Sun Valley 3, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Samantha Bowen, Devon Linn and Shannon Purfield tallied one goal each for the Vanguards (3-3), while goalie Amy Parker only had to make one save for the shutout.

Cardinal O’Hara 0, Kennett 0 >> Kerry Patterson made eight saves, and Julia Mirachi stopped four shots to help the Lions earn an overtime draw with the Blue Demons.