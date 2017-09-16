Connect with us

Biddle strong in goal as Haverford wins

Junior goalie Nick Biddle came up with eight saves, five steals, three assists and one block as Haverford School topped visiting Gonzaga, 18-12.

Senior John Nelligan was unstoppable on the offensive end with 10 goals. T.J. Brooks and Matt LaRocca added two goals each.

