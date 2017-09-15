Reporter-Area Week 4 Preview Capsules

Archbishop Carroll at La Salle

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Stadium, Upper Dublin High School.

Records: Archbishop Carroll is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. La Salle is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in PCL Red and is ranked third in the PaPrepLive Top 20.

Last Week: Carroll went to double overtime for the second consecutive week before the Patriots were edged 29-28 by Bensalem last Friday for their first loss. La Salle bounced back from a Week 2 loss to Maryland’s McDonogh School with a 45-21 win over Malvern Prep last Friday.

Last Meeting: Archbishop Carroll led 18-14 at halftime in the teams’ Week 4 matchup last season before La Salle scored 32 points in the second half for a 46-18 win.

Players to Watch: Dan Solecki made his first start as La Salle’s quarterback last week and went out and threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-31 passing. Dahmir Ruffin leads Archbishop Carroll in both rushing (311 yards on 38 carries) and receiving (12 catches for 143 yards).

Prediction:: La Salle 42 Archbishop Carroll 24.

Lansdale Catholic at Bonner & Prendergast

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Bonner & Prendergast High School.

Records: Lansdale Catholic is 0-2 overall, 0-0 in PCL Blue Division. Bonner & Prendergast is 0-3, 0-0 in PCL Blue.

Last Week: Lansdale Catholic couldn’t get its offense going last Friday against Upper Dublin and lost 28-3. Bonner & Prendergast finally scored its first points of the season last Friday but fell to Penn Charter 42-6.

Last Meeting: LC shut out the Friars in the second half of their Week 4 matchup last season to earn a 16-8 win, the Crusaders’ first of 2016.

Players to Watch: Lansdale Catholic quarterback Mike Dutkiewicz for 106 yards against Upper Dublin. B&P wide receiver Kyrin Jackson had 33 yards and a touchdown on three catches last week.

Prediction:: Lansdale Catholic 14, Bonner & Prendergast 12.

Norristown at Penn Wood

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Penn Wood High School.

Records: Norristown is 1-2 overall, 0-0 in PAC Liberty. Penn Wood is 1-2 overall, 0-0 in Del-Val League.

Last Week: Norristown held on to beat Plymouth Whitemarsh for its first win last Friday. Penn Wood got its first victory last Friday by beating Council Rock North 28-7.

Last Meeting: The Patriots beat Norristown 36-12 in Week 4 last year.

Players to Watch: Norristown leading rusher Kirk Wilson had 76 yards on 17 carries in the Eagles’ win over PW. Penn Wood quarterback Desman Johnson Jr. threw for 261 yards and two TDs against CR North.

Prediction:: Penn Wood 27, Norristown 10.

North Penn at Central Bucks West

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, War Memorial Field, Central Bucks West High School.

Records: North Penn is 1-2 overall, 0-0 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference and ranked ninth in the PaPrepLive Top 20. Central Bucks West is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in SOL Continental.

Last Week: North Penn picked up its first win of the season at Pennsbury, holding off the Falcons 29-20 last Friday. Central Bucks West shut out Quakertown 20-0 last Friday and went 3-0 for the second straight season.

Last Meeting: North Penn handed the Bucks their first loss of 2016 as Reece Udinski threw a three touchdown passes to Ricky Johns’ in the Knights’ 48-20 Week 4 win, their 10th consecutive victory over West.

Players to Watch: North Penn junior quarterback Steve DePaul is averaging 197 yards passing after three games — throwing for 123 yards in the win over Pennsbury. Ryan Moylan paces West on the ground after running for 78 yards on 21 carries last week.

Prediction:: North Penn 31, Central Bucks West 17.

Pennridge at Souderton

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Souderton Area High School.

Records: Pennridge is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in SOL Continental and ranked 12th in the PaPrepLive Top 20.

Last Week: Pennridge bounced back from its first loss by blanked Perkiomen Valley 29-0 last Friday — the Rams’ first shutout since beating Council Rock South 28-0 in Week 6 in 2016. Souderton lost its second straight, falling to Hatboro-Horsham 28-3 last Friday.

Last Meeting: Pennridge beat the Indians for the third straight season in 2016’s Week 4, Jagger Hartshorn running for 130 yards and a touchdown and throwing for 94 yards and another score in the Rams’ 38-10 win.

Players to Watch: Penn State commit Nick Tarburton’s safety got the Rams off to a great start last week. The senior linebacker anchors a Pennridge defense allowing 10.0 points per game. Tre Samuels has been Souderton’s top receiving through three weeks, catching nine passes for 134 yards.

Prediction:: Pennridge 28, Souderton 16.

Perkiomen Valley at Interboro

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Interboro High School.

Records: Perkiomen Valley is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in PAC Liberty and is ranked 13th in the PaPrepLive Top 20. Interboro is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in Del-Val League.

Last Week: Perkiomen Valley was shut out by Pennridge 29-0. Interboro lead Neumann-Goretti 25-6 before the Saints surged past the Bucs 54-25 last Saturday.

Players to Watch: PV quarterback Cole Peterlin is a dual threat in the Vikings’ spread attack — he has thrown for 460 yards and two touchdowns and has run for 204 yards and another TD. Interboro’s Kalie Kuyateh ran for 128 yards against Neumann-Goretti.

Prediction:: Perkiomen Valley 24, Interboro 21.

Pope John Paul II at Schuylkill Valley

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Schuylkill Valley High School.

Records: Pope John Paul II is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in PAC Frontier. Schuylkill Valley is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in Berks Football League Section 2.

Last Week: Matthew Moroz’s extra point sealed PJP II’s 21-20 overtime win over Chichester last Friday. Schuylkill Valley lost to Lehighton 53-21 last Friday.

Last Meeting: Schuylkill Valley blanked the Golden Panthers 33-0 in Week 4 last season.

Players to Watch: PJP II quarterback Matt DeLaurentis has thrown for 420 yards and four touchdowns this season while also running for 125 yards and five more TDs. Schuylkill Valley QB Anakin Glassmire had 151 yards and one touchdowns pass against Lehighton.

Prediction:: Pope John Paul II 17, Schuylkill Valley 13.

Pottstown at Methacton

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Methacton High School.

Records: Pottstown in 0-3 overall, 0-0 in PAC Frontier Division. Methacton is 0-3 overall, 0-0 in PAC Liberty Division.

Last Week: Methacton was shutout for the third straight game, falling 41-0 to Central Bucks East last Friday. Pottstown lost 35-7 to Bishop Shanahan in its home opener last Friday.

Last Meeting: Pottstown topped Methacton 20-14 in Week 4 for the Trojans’ fist win last season.

Players to Watch: Pottstown defensive back Nehemiah Figueroa had a pair of interceptions against Shanahan. Methacton quarterback Dylan Schultz will look to get the Warriors’ passing attack going.

Prediction:: Pottstown 21, Methacton 13.

Spring-Ford at Exeter Township

Time/Place: 7 p.m., Don Thomas Stadium, Exeter Township High School.

Records: Spring-Ford is 1-2 overall, 0-0 in PAC Liberty. Exeter Township is 2-0, 0-0 in Berks Football League Section 1.

Last Week: Spring-Ford lost to Wilson-West Lawn 28-21 last Friday.

Last Meeting: Spring-Ford cruises to a 38-6 victory over Exeter in Week 4 last year. Exeter Township stay unbeaten with a 27-20 win over Hempfield last Friday.

Players to Watch: Exeter quarterback Brandon Unterkoefler ran 21 times for 233 yards and two scores against Hempfield. Spring-Ford quarterback TJ Pergine has passed for 542 yards and five touchdowns.

Prediction:: Spring-Ford 26, Exeter Township 23.

Upper Dublin at Cheltenham

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Cheltenham High School.

Records: Upper Dublin is 1-1 overall, 0-0 in SOL American. Cheltenham is 0-3 overall, 0-0 in SOL American.

Last Week: Upper Dublin earned its first win last Friday, pulling away in the third quarter to beat Lansdale Catholic 28-3. Cheltenham was down 35-0 to rival Abington before trying to put together a rally, but the Panthers stayed winless with a 35-20 loss last Friday.

Last Meeting: Upper Dublin shut out its third straight opponent to start 2016, blanking Cheltenham 33-0 in Week 4. UD quarterback Justin Horn threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Players to Watch: Upper Dublin’s Malik Bootman ran for four touchdown in the win over LC. The senior leads the Cardinals with 243 yards rushing on 31 carries. Cheltenham quarterback Jordan Gyabaah threw for 123 yards and a touchdown an also ran for another TD against Abington.

Prediction:: Upper Dublin 24, Cheltenham 18.

Upper Merion at Owen J. Roberts

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Owen J. Roberts High School.

Records: Upper Merion is 0-3 overall, 0-0 in PAC Frontier. Owen J. Roberts is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in PAC Liberty and ranked 20th in the PaPrepLive Top 20.

Last Week: Upper Merion was shutout by Sun Valley 33-0 last Friday. Owen J. Roberts topped West Chester Henderson 26-14 last Friday.

Last Meeting: Owen J. Roberts shut out the Vikings 12-0 in Week 4 last year.

Players to Watch: OJR wide receiver Hunter Hinrichs has 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the six catches by Upper Merion’s Tyjay Shepherd has gone for touchdowns.

Prediction:: Owen J. Roberts 27, Upper Merion 6.

Upper Moreland at Plymouth Whitemarsh

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Plymouth Whitemash High School.

Records: Upper Moreland is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in SOL American. Plymouth Whitemarsh is 0-3 overall, 0-0 in SOL American.

Last Week: Upper Moreland continued to rack up points, topping Upper Perkiomen 34-20 last Friday and enter conference play averaging 39.0 points per game. Plymouth Whitemarsh could not convert a late extra point and lost to Norristown 10-9 last Friday.

Last Meeting: PW won last season’s Week 4 matchup 21-14 with QB Joe Stoberl rushing for all three of the Colonials’ touchdowns.

Players to Watch: Upper Moreland’s Sterlen Barr returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown against Upper Perk. Barr later took an interception 97 yards to the end zone. Kirk Bell paces PW in rushing with 105 yards on 34 carries this year.

Prediction:: Upper Moreland 35, Plymouth Whitemarsh 12.

Wissahickon at Quakertown

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Quakertown Community High School.

Records: Wissahickon is 2-1, 0-0 in SOL American. Quakertown is 2-1 overall, 0-0 in SOL American.

Last Week: Quakertown lost its first game last Friday, 20-0 to Central Bucks West, the Panthers’ first shutout defeat since falling 21-0 to Downingtown East in the 2014 District 1-4A playoffs. Wissahickon’s bid for a 3-0 start was ended by Pottsville last Friday, the Crimson Tide rolling past the Trojans 46-12.

Last Meeting: Quakertown claimed its first win of 2016 as Noah Wood ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 48-20 Week 4 win over Wissahickon.

Players to Watch: Antaun Lloyd leads the Wissahickon ground attack with 369 yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries. Quakertown’s top receiver is Tim Shevlin, who has hauled in 12 passes for 162 yards and a TD.

Prediction:: Quakertown 20, Wissahickon 15.