Late fumble costs Delco Christian against Morrisville

Delco Christian controlled the clock for most of the second half Friday night, but a mistake midway through the fourth quarter opened the door for an opportunistic Morrisville to pounce.

A Delco Christian fumble was recovered in the end zone by Brian Strother with 5:22 to play in the game, the decisive and final score in a 20-13 Bicentennial League win for the Bulldogs.

Delco Christian capped an eight-minute drive in the third quarter with a Jason Motley touchdown to surge ahead, 13-12. The Knights held that lead until midway through the fourth, when Strother made the decisive recovery.

Delco Christian (2-2, 1-1) trailed, 12-7 at halftime, thanks to three first-half turnovers that spotted Morrisville the game’s first 12 points. Jalen Mitchell rushed for a score in the second quarter to trim the deficit.