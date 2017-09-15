Faison, Pottsgrove gallop past Glen Mills, 38-20

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Very rarely do defenses have Rahsul Faison bottled up in the backfield. But early in the third quarter, Glen Mills seemed to have the Pottsgrove running back stuffed for a big loss.

Then, in an instant, Faison jumped to his right, side-stepped a half dozen defenders, broke a couple tackles and found himself running 46 yards to the end zone.

“A running back like Faison really makes a coach look good,” Pottsgrove head coach Rick Pennypacker said following the game. “That was one of the greatest runs I have seen on this field. He’s just a really special player.”

Faison finished the day with 156 rushing yards, leading Pottsgrove (4-0, ranked 14th in the PA Prep Live Top 20) to its fourth straight win of 2017, defeating Glen Mills, 38-20.

The Falcons jumped out to an early lead when quarterback Jay Sisko connected with Desmond Austin for a 25-yard touchdown pass, but Glen Mills (1-3) fired right back with a touchdown of their own early in the second quarter.

But after that, Pottsgrove’s defense took over and stifled the Bulls’ offensive attack, holding Glen Mills to just 169 yards of total offense, recording five sacks in the process.

“I thought we would be able to do more than we did offensively,” Glen Mills head coach Kevin Owens said. “We had some bad plays that didn’t work for us. It just wasn’t our night.”

“Our defense is fast, those linemen, even though they’re big, they are fast,” Pennypacker added. “I don’t know how much blitzing we did, but I was impressed with our kids.”

Pottsgrove rattled off five straight touchdowns, increasing their lead to 38-6 before Glen Mills finally responded with a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Sisko finished the day with 85 yards of total offense, but the quarterback also added three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground.

Even though Pottsgrove remains undefeated, Pennypacker knows his team can be better and needs to be better, if they want to have a successful season.

“Overall, I think our defense is progressing the way I would like to see them progress,” Pennypacker said. “They’re getting better every week, but we still have some things we need to improve.”

“Every week we need to be improving in order to be where we want to be at the end of the season. If we take a week off, we will be in trouble.”

Running back Quadir Gibson led Glen Mills’ offensive attack, racking up 18 carries for 106 yards.

“(Gibson) is our offense,” Owens explained. “He is a very important part of our team, but we’ve got to keep working with the offensive line and get them working better.”

Friday night’s game was played in honor of the United States military and first responders. In addition to the midfield logo being painted in the colors of the United States flag, various ceremonies were held throughout the game to honor those who have defended our country.

“This night means a lot to me,” Pennypacker said. “These kids, I want them to understand what military veterans and first responders have done for us. I talked to them and I think they now understand there are a lot of people out there who have done things for our country and don’t get enough credit for it.”