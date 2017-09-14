Three 30s lead O’Hara past Wood

Behind three players who shot in the 30s, including Joseph Taggart at two-over par, Cardinal O’Hara handled Archbishop Wood, 240-266 in a Philadelphia Catholic League match at Paxon Hollow. Taggart had three birdies on the day including two on the first two holes and shot a team-beast 37 while Luke Savage shot three-over par and Luke Pastore shot four-under for the Lions (8-3, 7-2).

In the Central League:

Haverford 214, Penncrest 249 >> Freshmen Riley Quartermain and Andrew Damico each shot five-under 40s while Emmett Fox and Greogry Damico both shot 44s to pace the Fords (11-1, 7-1) at Merion Golf Club. Andrew birdied the 382-yard second hole and Greg birdied the 476-yard third par-5 third hole.

Stephen Fuessinger led Penncrest with a 45, Max Elfenbein shot 48 and Corey Anderson posted a 50.

Ridley 226, Garnet Valley 231, Interboro 302 >> Ethan Pecko was the top shooter for the Raiders (6-3, 2-3 Central League) with a 42 and Patrick Farrell had a 45 at Springfield. Despite the loss, Jake Sokalsky shot a match-high 40 and Kunal Gupta followed that with a 45 for Garnet Valley. For Interboro, Stone Trainer led the way with a 48.

Springfield 222, Upper Darby 304 >> Michael Bednar shot a five-over par 41 and Colin Wynne shot a respectable 42 to lead the Cougars (4-6). The next three shooters were Joey DeBernardi (42), Ben Caggiano (48) and Reed Curtis (49).