Pochet goes 2-under; Spring-Ford downs Upper Perk

Spring-Ford 189, Upper Perkiomen 223 >> Ben Pochet made the most of home-course advantage in leading the Rams’ PAC victory over the Indians.

Pochet shot a two-under-par 34 at Turtle Creek to secure low-man honors. Alex Kolbach followed at even-par 36, with Spring-Ford’s next three scorers — Drew Fuhrman, Jack Straub, Luke Watson — all scoring 40 or lower ahead of UP leader Brett Miller’s 42.

Methacton 179, Pottsgrove 224 >> A.J. Thomas headed the Warriors’ dominant showing in their PAC match with the Falcons.

Thomas was low man at 33, one stroke ahead of teammate Andrew Catania (34). Methacton’s next three golfers — Sean Henry (36), Nick Martin and Christian Rossi (both 38) finished well ahead of Pottsgrove co-leaders Cameron Mowery and Josh Keepley, both of whom carded 43s.

Pope John Paul II 195, Boyertown 195 >> J.T. Spina fired a 1-under 35 to lead the Golden Panthers to a win over the Bears at Hickory Valley.

Courtney Caiola and Ben Grimm each finished up at 39 while David Antoniuk (40) and Greg Hiriak (42) rounded out the PJP scorecard. John Engle took low-man honors for Boyertown with a 39.